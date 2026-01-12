Warning for slippery conditions in Liège and Luxembourg provinces

Illustration shows a close up on stalactites on a car. Credit: Belga

The Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) has issued an orange alert for slippery conditions in the provinces of Liège and Luxembourg from 06:00 to 09:00.

The alert will downgrade to yellow between 09:00 and 10:00.

Freezing rain is possible in both provinces during the early hours, according to the IRM.

However, thawing is expected to become widespread throughout the morning.

A yellow alert signals localised patches of ice, frost, or slippery areas, while an orange alert indicates these conditions are spread across a larger region.

Rain and timid sunny spells

Rain has replaced snow in the Belgian skies as temperatures rise, the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) announced on Monday morning.

The week begins under very cloudy skies with light rain in central Belgium and freezing rain in the east, particularly in Ardenne.

Gradual clear spells are expected in the west by morning, while rainfall will return in the afternoon from France. The extreme west may, however, stay mostly dry. Fog and mist may linger in parts of Ardenne.

Temperatures will range from highs of 4°C in Hautes Fagnes, 8°C in central Belgium, and up to 10°C along the coast. Winds from the south will blow at moderate strength.

This evening and overnight, cloudy skies will bring rain, but drier weather will gradually return from the west during the night.

Minimum temperatures will range from 3°C in Ardenne to 8°C at the coast, with moderate winds persisting.

