NATO countries must protect Greenland together, pleads Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte gestures during a joint press conference with Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz (not pictured) after their meeting at the Land Forces Training Centre in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, on December 18, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

NATO countries must work together to ensure the security of Greenland and the Arctic against rivals like Russia and China, according to NATO leader Mark Rutte.

During a meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb, Rutte stated that Member States agree on strengthening Arctic security.

He revealed that NATO is preparing "next steps" to enhance defence in the region.

Rutte emphasised the importance of collective defence, noting that NATO’s involvement in the Arctic has increased significantly since 2025.

He added that discussions are underway to define these next actions and ensure a unified approach to safeguarding shared interests.

Sources suggest that the planned "next steps" may involve launching a new military mission in the Arctic.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump reiterated last week his desire for Washington to take control of Greenland to better protect the region, even hinting at the possibility of using force.

Denmark has already warned that a US invasion of Greenland would spell the end of NATO.

Alongside European allies, Denmark is working on a joint operation to deter Washington from taking aggressive measures.

