Farmers blocked access to Port of Ghent at Zelzate bridge

This aerial drone image shows farmers taking their tractors to the Zelzatebrug bridge in Zelzate, a protest action in the Gent harbour region on Thursday 15 February 2024. Credit: Belga

Farmers temporarily blocked access to the Port of Ghent by obstructing the Zelzate bridge overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Dozens of tractors were parked on the roadway, preventing the movable section of the bridge from opening for passing ships.

When a large vessel approached, protesters briefly moved after discussions and police intervention, but resumed the blockade shortly afterwards.

The bridge was reopened to traffic around 3:30am. Farmers are angry over the signing of the EU-Mercosur trade deal.

Related News