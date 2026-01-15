Belgian police call for 'weekend without alcohol and drugs behind the wheel'

Traffic police. Credit: Belga

The federal police have announced a "Weekend without alcohol and drugs behind the wheel," which will take place from Friday at 6 pm to Monday at 6 am.

This is the 21st edition of the campaign, aimed at promoting safer driving practices with increased checks on the roads.

During the previous event in June 2025, 282 drivers lost their licences for driving under the influence of alcohol, while 59 others had their licences revoked for drug use.

The police emphasised that acting responsibly while driving saves lives and reiterated that driving under the influence remains one of the leading causes of traffic accidents.

In 2024, 470 people lost their lives on Belgian roads, according to Statbel data. Additionally, 40,780 individuals sustained minor injuries, and nearly 3,000 suffered serious injuries in traffic accidents.

This initiative is part of its ongoing winter campaign, which runs until early February.

