Brussels police accidentally fire shot after Africa Cup semi-final

Forensic police pictured in action on the scene of a shooting in the Chaussee de Mons street in Cureghem, Anderlecht, Brussels on Friday 18 April 2025. Credit: Belga

A police officer in Brussels accidentally fired a shot during a pursuit in the early hours of Thursday, following Morocco’s Africa Cup semi-final against Nigeria.

The incident occurred around 00:30 on Zennestraat in Brussels, according to police commissioner Linda Camarero-Verde. Officers from the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone attempted to check a shared vehicle, but the driver fled towards Sint-Jans-Molenbeek.

During the chase, the suspect’s vehicle was involved in a traffic accident at the intersection of Van Malderstraat and Henry de Saegherstraat. The suspect then tried to flee on foot.

A struggle ensued between the suspect and a plainclothes officer, during which the shot was accidentally fired. No one was injured in the incident.

Footage shared on social media shows the accidental discharge of the firearm and the officer momentarily slowing down, allowing the suspect to escape. Police confirmed the suspect remains at large.

The exact circumstances of the accidental discharge are currently under internal investigation.

