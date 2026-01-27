Strike notice issued at Liège Airport

This picture shows a visit to the logistics center of FedEx, Sunday 04 May 2025 at Liege airport in Grace-Hollogne. Credit: Belga

The CGSLB and FGTB Métal unions have filed a joint strike notice at Liège Airport to protest excessive workloads faced by the airport’s workers.

Employees are voicing frustrations over increasingly difficult working conditions, primarily caused by staff shortages.

According to the CGSLB, workers are facing heightened workloads, constant pressure, and unclear prospects, leading to both physical and mental fatigue.

The unions and workers have criticised management for failing to propose long-term solutions, instead relying on temporary contracts to reinforce teams.

Lucas Erkenne, permanent secretary of the CGSLB, emphasised the need to strengthen staff numbers, stating that Liège Airport is handling ever-growing volumes.

This notice follows the Setca union’s announcement of a separate action at the airport scheduled for 10 February.

Setca is protesting the dismissal of three employees without any offer of redeployment, a decision which has added to widespread discontent among workers regarding the overall work environment.

Feeling overlooked, workers reached out to their unions to scale up collective action. "They wanted to amplify their concerns and ensure their situation is heard," explained Erkenne.

