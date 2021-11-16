Lufthansa announces 440 extra flights this festive season...

The Lufthansa group, which includes Brussels Airlines, will offer 440 extra flights or 80,000 seats during the festive season to meet the increased demand for this period, the group announced in a statement on Tuesday.

From its hubs in Munich and Frankfurt, the German group plans 120 additional flights with a capacity of 25,000 seats during the Christmas period.

The group’s members (Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings) will handle the remaining 320 flights to popular destinations worldwide.

Related News

In the USA, New York and Florida are the most popular destinations.

In Europe, destinations on the Spanish mainland and the Canary Islands, Portugal and other sunny destinations in the Mediterranean have proven popular, with Scandinavia also in exceptionally high demand.

All flights can now be booked, with the airline advising travellers to ensure that they are fully aware of the rules in place for their destination.