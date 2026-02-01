Spectator killed by car during rally race

Illustrative image of an ambulance. Credit: Belga

A spectator was killed on Sunday morning after being struck by a car during the Legend Boucles rally in the province of Luxembourg.

The accident occurred when a rally car veered off the road near the village of Engreux, in the Houffalize municipality, according to the commander of the Luxembourg rescue zone. The information was initially reported by local media and later confirmed by emergency authorities.

The victim, a local resident of Houffalize who was attending the event, was hit by the car while standing among the audience and died at the scene. Internal race emergency services responded first, followed by external rescue services as per the standard protocol, the rescue zone commander explained.

An ambulance from Houffalize and the emergency medical service from Bastogne were dispatched to the scene. The incident led to the cancellation of the entire rally, as confirmed by the governor’s office of the province of Luxembourg.

