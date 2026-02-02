Man injured in bar shooting near Hasselt on Sunday evening

Credit: Belga

One person was taken to the hospital after being shot at a bar in Heusden-Zolder, Limburg, on Sunday evening.

Local police were alerted to the incident at around 10:15 pm and quickly dispatched multiple teams, along with emergency services, to the scene.

The shooting triggered panic in the vicinity of the bar, with police questioning those present before allowing them to leave the premises.

As of 12:30 am on Monday, the West Limburg police remained at the scene, where the bar’s car park had been cordoned off.

Authorities have not yet disclosed whether a suspect has been apprehended.

