   
Antwerp cancels Christmas market and New Year’s Eve fireworks
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 27 November, 2021
Latest News:
Antwerp cancels Christmas market and New Year’s Eve...
Pharmaceutical companies looking into vaccines against new variant...
Belgium imposes entry ban on travellers from southern...
What Ursula did next...
Nightclub closures, limiting contacts: These rules come into...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Nightclub closures, limiting contacts: These rules come into force today
    2
    ECDC issues threat assessment about new COVID-19 variant, WHO designates it as a variant of concern
    3
    EU decides to activate emergency brake against new COVID-variant but stops short of flight ban
    4
    Cheat Sheet: New Rules, Quiet December Nights
    5
    Belgium implements ‘package of strict measures’
    Share article:

    Antwerp cancels Christmas market and New Year’s Eve fireworks

    Saturday, 27 November 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Several winter festival activities will be cancelled in Antwerp. Credit: Sigrid Spinnox/ stad Antwerpen

    The city of Antwerp has joined other cities including Leuven and Ghent by announcing it is cancelling this year’s Christmas market, the end-of-year fireworks and the New Year reception party.

    Although the city festival “Winter van Antwerpen” will go on, it will take place in a slimmed-down version, as some of the main events will be scrapped from this year’s programme, the city’s crisis unit decided following the announcement of the new measures that came into force on Saturday. 

    “This is not an easy decision, but the supra-local measures and the rising curve, unfortunately, leave us little choice,” Mayor Bart De Wever said in a press release. “Moreover, we also noticed among exhibitors that there was less and less enthusiasm.”

    De Wever said that the current legal framework, which states that large outdoor events can take place with a maximum of 100 people, or more if the Covid Safe Ticket (CTS) system is applied, made the practical and safe organisation of the Christmas market) impossible, as it is spread over several locations.

    Related News

     

    “The same applies to the New Year’s fireworks and the traditional New Year’s reception. However, there remain numerous events that we can safely organise to warm up this Christmas and end-of-year period,” De Wever added, referring to the skating rink and adjoined bar, the Ferris wheel, and the nativity scene, among others.

    The city will also be imposing additional safety measures on its shopping street, De Meir, as large crowds are expected for the Christmas shopping season.

    “Shoppers will be reminded by dynamic signs during shopping hours and by stewards on peak days to respect the distance rule and to wear a face mask when it is busy,” a press release stated.

    Some cancellations, Brussels still on

    Earlier this month, Leuven announced it would be cancelling its Christmas market, expected to take place between 8 and 19 December, citing the worsening coronavirus situation.

    Following the previous Consultative Committee and the introduction of the measures that came into force last Saturday, the city of Ghent also officially cancelled its Christmas and New Year’s holiday events, as well as the arrival of Sinterklaas, in the face of rising coronavirus figures.

    Meanwhile, the winter festivities in Brussels, which started on Friday evening, are set to continue, as under the current legal framework, more than 100 people can attend an outdoor event if the Covid Safe Ticket system is in place.

    The city has implemented a bracelet system showing that visitors have a valid Covid Safe Ticket across the entire Winter Wonders route. Visitors will have to show this to gain access to the food, beverage and souvenir stands.

    Latest news

    Pharmaceutical companies looking into vaccines against new variant
    Pharmaceutical companies have sprung into action to look into vaccine protection against the new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, ...
    Belgium imposes entry ban on travellers from southern Africa
    Belgium is introducing an entry ban for travellers from several countries in the south of Africa following concerns about a new variant (B.1.1.529) ...
    What Ursula did next
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES • Weekly analysis and untold stories
    Nightclub closures, limiting contacts: These rules come into force today
    Just over one week after its last meeting, Belgium's Consultative Committee on Friday once again announced a set of new measures to curb the rising ...
    Almost 3,500 Covid-19 patients in hospitals as new cases continue to skyrocket
    The number of new coronavirus cases in Belgium is continuing to rise, and with it the number of Covid-19 patients who are hospitalised as a result of ...
    ECDC issues threat assessment about new COVID-19 variant, WHO designates it as a variant of concern
    Preliminary data on the risks of the new COVID variant of concern is high, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said late ...
    EU decides to activate emergency brake against new COVID-variant but stops short of flight ban
    The new COVID variant detected in South Africa has put the EU on alert and prompted the Council’s Integrated Political Crisis Response (IPCR) to ...
    Cheat Sheet: New Rules, Quiet December Nights
    It's been a while since we've had measures complicated enough to deserve a cheat sheet, but less than a week after Belgium rolled out new measures, ...
    Belgium records highest number of new cases since start of pandemic
    An average of 16,762 infections per day is now recorded in Belgium, with an absolute record of more than 25,000 infections in one day last Monday, ...
    Brexit: trade and travel disrupted as French fishermen blockade ports and Eurotunnel
    On Friday, the national committee for the French fishing industry has coordinated a blockade of three French ports as well as lorries bearing freight ...
    Belgium implements ‘package of strict measures’
    Not even a week after the previous measures came into force, Belgium is taking stricter measures to stop the fourth wave in the country, announced ...
    Even with strong action now, ‘we will still have a few weeks of misery,’ says Vlieghe
    Even if the Consultative Committee takes powerful and clear decisions today, Belgium will still have to endure a few weeks of misery while the number ...