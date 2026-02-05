Belgian building among finalists for European architecture prize

The Charleroi Exhibition Centre (Grand Palais). Credit: EUMies Award

The Charleroi Exhibition Centre (Grand Palais) is among the seven finalists for the European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Awards (EUMies Awards), the jury announced on Thursday.

The EUMies Awards are one of the most prestigious biennial awards recognising excellence in European architecture, sustainability, and innovation.

The Charleroi building is the result of the renovation of a 1950s convention centre and was selected for "prioritising reuse over demolition," the organisation concluded, applauding the preservation of the concrete facades.

The project, carried out as part of the "Charleroi Creative District" programme, had received funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). It is particularly notable for its inclusion of an inverted garden as a pedestrian area.

"The project literally invites public space, parking space, and the landscape to permeate the building, while reconnecting the city centre to its surroundings," the team of architects stated in their presentation.

The jury considers the seven finalist works to be exemplary contributions to the future of European architecture. They illustrate "how architecture can respond to both specific local conditions and major societal challenges, creating inclusive and high-quality environments where people live, learn, and meet," the jury said.

The winner will be announced on 16 April in Oulu, Finland.

Related News