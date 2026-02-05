Brussels tram line 7 to resume normal service on Friday morning

Tram line 7 will be suspended for several hours due to a road collapse at the Longchamp stop in Uccle, on Thursday, 05 February 2026. Belga / Max Lohest

Tram line 7 will resume normal service on Friday morning, the Brussels public transport company STIB-MIVB announced on Thursday afternoon.

Service on the line had been disrupted since Thursday morning between the Roffiaen and Churchill stops due to a road collapse at the Longchamp stop in Uccle.

Replacement buses are running between these two stops until Thursday evening, the STIB added.

This is the third road collapse to impact the public transport network in Brussels within a few weeks.

Previous incidents occurred on 20 January on Victor Jacobs Avenue in Etterbeek, affecting line 81, and last Friday near Saint-Servais Church in Schaerbeek, affecting line 92.

The disruptions on lines 81 and 92 caused by these prior collapses have yet to be resolved and continue to affect services.

