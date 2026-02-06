Five people poisoned by CO at Etterbeek community hall

Illustration image shows Place St Pierre in Etterbeek, Al Belgiki's hometown. Credit: Visit Brussels

At least five people suffered carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning on Thursday afternoon at a community hall in the Brussels municipality of Etterbeek.

Emergency services were called shortly before 17:00 to the corner of Chaussée Saint-Pierre and Rue Doyen Boone in Etterbeek.

The site included a community hall with a kitchen, a tower, and an apartment, according to Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels Fire Brigade.

The firefighters initially responded to reports of a gas smell but detected dangerously high levels of CO upon arrival. Several individuals were experiencing nausea and headaches.

Two people, including a pregnant woman, were taken to the military hospital in Neder-Over-Heembeek for hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Gas supply to the entire building was shut off with the assistance of network operator Sibelga, Derieuw confirmed.

The building contained five gas burners, which appeared functional. The cause is likely linked to an issue with the exhaust system for combustion gases.

Related News