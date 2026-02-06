Brussels tram lines 25 and 62 resume service on Saturday

End of Tram 25 at Rogier

Tram services on lines 25 and 62 in Brussels will resume on Saturday, the Brussels public transport operator STIB-MIVB announced on Friday morning.

Traffic had been halted on line 25 between Bienfaiteurs and Rogier, and on line 62 between Bienfaiteurs and Heysel, due to a sewer collapse on Rue Rogier on Monday, 19 January.

Repair works by Vivaqua are soon to finish, making it possible to restore tram circulation.

Bus 70, which had been replacing part of the service between Bienfaiteurs and Gare du Nord (Brussels-North station), will cease operations from Saturday onwards.

The STIB network has been affected by several similar collapses in recent weeks. Issues on lines 92 and 7 have been resolved, but damage to Avenue Victor Jacobs in Etterbeek, impacting line 81, remains unresolved.

