Danone Belgium recalls six Nutrilon baby milk products

Danone factory in Bierun, Poland. Credit: Wikipedia Commons

Danone Belgium has expanded the recall of six Nutrilon infant formula products due to the possible presence of cereulide, a bacterial toxin.

The decision was made in consultation with the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (AFSCA), following updated recommendations by European authorities regarding the allowable limits of cereulide in infant products.

The first affected product is Nutrilon AR 2 (800 g), from batch 2026.10.03, with a minimum durability date of 3 October 2026. The second is Nutrilon Profutura Duobiotik 1 (5 x 23 g) from batch 2026.05.28, with a durability date of 28 May 2026.

Nutrilon Follow-on Formula 2 (800 g) is also subject to recall. It includes batches with minimum durability dates ranging from 6 June 2026 to 23 January 2027. Nutrilon Infant Formula 1 (800 g) recalls affect products with durability dates from 13 July 2026 to 26 November 2026.

Additionally, Nutrilon Profutura Duobiotik 1 (800 g) is affected, with durability dates between 28 December 2026 and 19 August 2027. Nutrilon Profutura Duobiotik 2 (800 g) recalls include products with durability dates from 28 December 2026 to 3 September 2027.

Since December, multiple companies, including Nestlé (Guigoz, Nidal), Danone (Blédilait, Gallia), Lactalis (Picot), and smaller players like Vitagermine (Babybio), have initiated recalls of infant formula in over 60 countries, including Belgium, due to potential cereulide contamination.

Cereulide is produced by certain bacteria and is known to cause digestive issues, such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

