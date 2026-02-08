Sunday 8 February 2026
Housing industry opposes plans to halt construction in Brussels' green areas

By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Park Josaphat in Schaerbeek is among zones where building moratorium is proposed. Credit: Lauren Walker / The Brussels Times

The Brussels real estate and construction sectors warn that a proposed ordinance to implement a temporary construction freeze in nine disused zones may threaten affordable housing in the region.

On Monday, the Brussels Parliament’s Territorial Development Committee will vote on a resolution to halt construction in nine green areas, including sites such as Josaphat in Schaerbeek, Kwartelveld in Watermael-Boitsfort, Mijlemeers in Anderlecht, Wielsmoeras in Forest, and Donderberg in Laeken.

The construction freeze, supported by MR and proposed by Ecolo and Groen, aims to wait for a new zoning plan that considers biodiversity conservation and European climate goals.

Industry groups Embuild and the Professional Association of the Real Estate Sector (UPSI-BVS) believe this decision would create long-term instability for public-private partnerships in Brussels.

According to UPSI-BVS spokesperson Katrien Kempe, confidence in such partnerships will collapse, as private firms will hesitate to commit to costly, long-term projects if regulations can change unexpectedly.

The construction ban could also jeopardise affordable housing in Brussels by blocking the development of 800 new homes—nearly a quarter of the city’s annual output. Embuild’s Jean-Christophe Vanderhaegen warned that delays in permits mean prolonged waiting for thousands of families, exacerbating the already dire housing situation.

Additionally, the sector argues that a moratorium without a clear end could constitute an unreasonable interference with property rights, which may ultimately be struck down by Belgium’s Constitutional Court.

