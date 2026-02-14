Snow expected across Belgium on Sunday evening

Credit: Belga

The weather will clear from Saturday afternoon in the northwest, while cloudy conditions and potential snowflakes persist in the southeast, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

In the southeast, thick clouds will linger until the evening. Temperatures will range from -2°C in the High Fens, 2-3°C in central regions, and up to 5°C along the coast.

Cloud patches could remain in the southeast on Saturday evening, but the night will be dry and very cold. Minimum temperatures are forecast at -7°C in the Ardennes, -4 to -5°C in the central regions, and -2°C in the west.

Sunday morning will be partly cloudy, with high and medium-altitude cloud banks. By afternoon, the skies will darken as snow or sleet moves in from the west, reaching all areas by evening.

Temporary snow accumulation of a few centimetres is likely in many regions, creating slippery road conditions.

Temperatures on Sunday will stay below 0°C in the eastern highlands and reach between 2°C and 4°C elsewhere.

A warming trend is expected on Monday, with highs ranging from 2°C to 8-9°C.

