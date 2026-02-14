Liberal leader Bouchez defends 'responsible' casting decision

Brussels region Minister-President Boris Dillies and Georges Louis Bouchez pictured after the oath ceremony at a plenary session of the Brussels parliament in Brussels, Saturday 14 February 2026. Brussels region Minister-President Boris Dillies and Georges Louis Bouchez pictured after The MR, PS, and Les Engages on the French-speaking side, along with Groen, Anders, Vooruit, and CD&V on the Flemish side, agreed on Thursday evening to form a Brussels government after more than 600 days. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Georges-Louis Bouchez, president of the MR party, attended the partial installation of the Brussels government on Saturday, which he helped orchestrate as its formateur.

He explained the reasoning behind the composition of the MR representation within the government, describing it as responsible and balanced. Bouchez noted that he spent the entire night analysing the situation before informing the chosen individuals at 7:00.

The decision took into account electoral results, geographical distribution, individual skills, and even television performances, pointing out that Boris Dilliès’ appearances were a significant factor.

Bouchez clarified he had never considered moving ministers from other governments, specifically Valérie Glatigny, Bernard Quintin, or Eléonore Simonet. He emphasised that he did not discuss the matter with them, as he believes that taking on a mandate means committing to it fully.

He described his choice of Boris Dilliès and Audrey Henry as a responsible decision aimed at introducing fresh faces to the national stage from Brussels, avoiding overly conventional choices. Bouchez expressed his wish for them to become long-term figures in the political landscape rather than temporary ones.

The MR president admitted he had considered taking on the role of minister-president himself, citing his view that leading is a great honour and a natural continuation of supervising a government agreement.

However, Bouchez ultimately decided against it due to his other responsibilities, including heading the MR party and implementing government agreements across different levels of power.

When asked about his ability to quickly establish residency in Brussels, Bouchez affirmed that it would have been possible, countering some reports to the contrary. He added jokingly, “Don’t worry, I’ve become a professional at moving house.”

Related News