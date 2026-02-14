Boris Dilliès ceremonially handed photo of Jacques Chirac in office

newly appointed Brussels region Minister-President Boris Dillies and outgoing Brussels region Minister-President Rudi Vervoort exchange gifts at the handover of the keys to the offices of the Brussels Region Minister-President in Brussels, Saturday 14 February 2026. The MR, PS, and Les Engages on the French-speaking side, along with Groen, Anders, Vooruit, and CD&V on the Flemish side, agreed on Thursday evening to form a Brussels government after more than 600 days. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The ceremonial handover of the minister-presidency of the Brussels Region took place on Saturday afternoon.

During the event, outgoing minister-president Rudi Vervoort presented Boris Dilliès with a framed photograph of Jacques Chirac. In return, Vervoort received three albums by his favourite band, Led Zeppelin.

Earlier in the day, Dilliès was officially sworn in as Brussels’ new minister-president, first before the regional parliament and then before the King.

This marked Dilliès’ first entry into the minister-president’s office, though he had worked in the same building earlier in his career under François-Xavier De Donnea, who led the region from 2000 to 2003.

Aside from the symbolic photo of Chirac – famously jumping over a metro turnstile – Dilliès was also given a badge granting access to the office. He expressed his admiration for Chirac and appreciated the playful gesture.

Vervoort steps down after serving as the head of the regional government for nearly 13 years.

