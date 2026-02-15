Eighteen-year-old in mortal danger after accident on Antwerp Left Bank

Credit: Belga

A car collided with two parked vehicles on Antwerp’s Left Bank during the night from Saturday to Sunday, leaving an 18-year-old passenger critically injured.

The accident occurred around 00:30 on the Thonetlaan. According to police spokesperson Wouter Bruyns, the car first struck a parked vehicle on the right side of the road. The impact propelled the car to the left side, where it hit a second parked vehicle before coming to a stop.

The car had three occupants. An 18-year-old man, seated in the back, had to be freed by firefighters and was transported to hospital in critical condition. The other two passengers, aged 18 and 19, sustained only minor injuries.

The driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs but held a provisional driving licence. Due to the late hour of the crash, the driver violated the terms of the licence, which led to its immediate suspension for 15 days.

A traffic expert investigated the scene to determine the exact cause of the accident. All three vehicles were severely damaged and deemed unfit for use. The road was completely blocked in both directions following the collision.

