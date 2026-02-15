Meteorologists warn of slippery roads in snowy weather

Illustrative image of a car stuck in traffic 07 January 2026. BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE

Sunday morning will be partly cloudy, with snow and sleet spreading across Belgium by the afternoon and evening, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Cloud cover will increase during the day, bringing gradual snowfall from the west, which will reach the eastern regions by nightfall. Temperatures will remain below freezing in the Ardennes and range between 2°C and 4°C elsewhere.

Due to icy conditions, the RMI has issued a yellow warning for all provinces. The alert begins at 13:00 at the coast and in West Flanders, with other areas following later. In Liège and Luxembourg, the warning remains in place until 4:00 Monday.

Overnight, milder air will move into Belgium from the west, leading to drier conditions, although scattered showers may still occur. In the eastern and northeastern regions, snowfall and sleet could persist through the first part of the night. Minimum temperatures will range between -2°C and +1°C.

Monday will be an unsettled day, starting with heavy cloud cover before some clearer intervals develop. Showers will occur frequently, varying from rain, sleet, ice pellets, and occasional snow in higher areas. Thunderstorms are also possible. Maximum temperatures will range from 2°C to 9°C.

On Tuesday, mixed cloud cover will persist, with more showers—some of which may retain a wintry mix in the High Fens. Maximum temperatures will fluctuate between 1°C and 6°C. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy but dry, with highs around 4°C in central regions.

