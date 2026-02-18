More snow expected in Belgium on Wednesday

Illustration shows a snowy landscape in Houffalize, Ardennes. Credit: Belga / Bruno Fahy

Snow will return to the southern region of the country on Wednesday, but it will not reach Brussels, where rain is expected with a chance of snow showers.

The weather will be mostly dry on Wednesday morning, despite some medium- and high-altitude clouds, according to forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

Light winter precipitation is expected in areas near the French border in southern Wallonia.

During the afternoon, cloud cover will gradually increase from the southwest. Temperatures will range from 0°C to 7°C, with moderate winds from the east to southeast.

By Wednesday evening, conditions will become very cloudy due to a weather system arriving from France. Rain is forecast for regions in Lower and Middle Belgium, possibly preceded by winter precipitation.

In Upper Belgium, higher-altitude region of the country, primarily consisting of the French-speaking Wallonia region and the Ardennes, snowfall is expected to dominate.

Minimum temperatures will range from -1°C to +3°C, accompanied by moderate to locally strong winds. Gusts of up to 60 km/h could impact the western part of the country and the higher areas of the Ardennes.

Related News