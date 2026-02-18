Two people injured in knife fight at homeless shelter in Brussels

An example of a night shelter

Two people were slightly injured during a knife fight at a Samusocial shelter for homeless people in Anderlecht overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The Brussels-Midi police zone confirmed the incident on Wednesday, stating that it occurred at the shelter located on Avenue Poincaré.

Police were called to the scene around 11:30 pm following reports of a brawl at the centre. A knife was used during the altercation, according to the authorities.

Upon arrival, officers found two individuals with minor injuries. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment, and their condition is not life-threatening.

The two individuals involved in the incident were detained and placed at the disposal of the public prosecutor, who will investigate the circumstances and determine any potential legal consequences.

