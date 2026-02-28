Rain kicks off weekend in Belgium

20131023 - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: Illustration picture shows rain clouds above the Brussels skyline, Wednesday 23 October 2013, in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO KRISTOF VAN ACCOM

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with occasional rain showers expected throughout the day.

Rain will begin locally in the morning, becoming more widespread later in the day, especially from the west. By evening, clearer skies are forecast in the western and southwestern regions of the country. Maximum temperatures will range between 7 and 12°C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI). Gusts of up to 75 km/h may occur along the coast.

On Saturday evening, a few showers might linger in the northern and eastern areas. During the night, skies will gradually clear starting in the southwest. By early morning, low cloud cover or local mist may form in the southeast. Temperatures will drop to between 0 and 5°C, with colder conditions in the High Ardennes, where lows may fall between 0 and -4°C.

Sunday morning is expected to start with widespread clear skies across much of the country. However, the Ardennes may see more cloud cover early on. As the day progresses, clouds will increase from the west, leading to heavier overcast conditions and some light rain, mainly in the northwest. The Ardennes may see more breaks in the cloud later in the afternoon. Highs will range from 8 to 13°C.

Monday’s forecast predicts sunny weather, with some harmless cloud formations appearing in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures are expected to range from 12 to 16°C.

