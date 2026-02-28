Belgium has 15-20 ships in Persian Gulf

Pilot boat alongside a ship, in the North Sea before the Belgian coast. Credit: Belga

Around 15 to 20 ships sailing under the Belgian flag are currently in the Persian Gulf, according to the Royal Belgian Shipowners’ Association (KBRV).

The KBRV confirmed receiving hourly updates about the situation from Belgium’s Directorate-General for Shipping and the Belgian Navy.

For security reasons, the association could not specify how many ships are currently sailing off the southern coast of Iran. Large shipping companies typically avoid disclosing this information, explained KBRV spokesperson Loïc Van Staey.

In addition to the ships flying the Belgian flag, vessels owned by Belgian companies but operating under foreign flags also navigate the area. The exact number of such ships remains unknown, but they include vessels registered under flags like Panama, Liberia, or Malta, which often provide financial advantages.

The Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz are crucial maritime routes, especially for oil tankers. Hundreds of ships pass through the region daily. Reports indicate that dozens of vessels sailing under the Dutch flag are also nearby, according to the Royal Association of Netherlands Shipowners (KVNR).

Belgian shipping company Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) is monitoring the situation but has not issued a public statement.

“We are continually updated on potential risks,” said Van Staey. “The situation in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz can shift rapidly.”

He added that if conditions deteriorate significantly, repatriating ships may become necessary. However, he stressed that, for now, operations in the region remain unaffected.

