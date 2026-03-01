Man dies in traffic accident in Ardennes

A driver lost their life in a road accident involving two vehicles on the N89 near the French border on Saturday night.

The collision occurred around 1:00 at kilometre 5 of the N89, heading towards Bertrix, in the municipality of Bouillon. The stretch of road where the accident took place consists of four lanes without a central divider.

One vehicle veered out of its lane and collided head-on with another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the car that veered off was killed on impact. The other motorist was critically injured and transported to hospital, according to the Luxembourg prosecutor’s office on Sunday morning.

A judicial expert was dispatched to investigate the scene. The on-duty magistrate stated that the fault of the driver who swerved was clear. The driver had shown signs of reduced alertness, with authorities investigating whether this was caused by drug use or fatigue.

Traces of braking were found at the location, and blood tests are expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Related News