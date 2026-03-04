Stranded Belgians must book flight themselves from 'safe' country

A full moon also known as the "Blood Moon" is seen behind the flag of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi on March 3, 2026. In the first two days of the war in the Middle East, Iran launched nearly 400 missiles and around 1,000 drones towards the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan, said Mintel World, which specialises in open-source intelligence. Ryan Lim / AFP

Belgian travellers stranded in the Middle East will need to book their own commercial flights to return home, according to Belgium’s foreign and defence ministries on Tuesday.

Authorities will first transport stranded citizens overland to a "safe" neighbouring country. No charter flights will be arranged for repatriation.

Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prévot announced earlier that Belgium would repatriate its citizens from the conflict zone.

Initial operations will focus on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar, as these areas are currently deemed the most critical.

Officials plan to move stranded individuals by bus to nearby countries where airspace remains operational. Those in Qatar will be transferred to Saudi Arabia, from where they must arrange their own commercial flights.

Travellers in the UAE will follow the same process, though military flights may also be available. Defence has deployed three aircraft with a combined capacity of 600 passengers.

Authorities acknowledge the airspace situation is "extremely volatile".

Limited transport capacity and high numbers of stranded tourists prevent a full-scale evacuation for everyone. Long-term residents in the region are excluded from the repatriation efforts.

Currently, 2,500 Belgians have registered as stranded travellers via Travellers Online. Authorities urge those who have not yet registered to do so promptly.

First Belgians leave Oman

Half a dozen Belgians who were stranded in the Sultanate of Oman were able to return home on Tuesday evening with the help of the Netherlands.

Around 30 others are expected to return today/Wednesday evening with the help of Luxembourg, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot announced on Tuesday that repatriation operations would be carried out for Belgians stranded in the Gulf countries due to the war in Iran.

However, he warned that this would be particularly complex and could take several days.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Defence Ministry is deploying personnel and resources to the region as of Wednesday. But the first candidates can return with the help of neighbouring countries.

This was already the case on Tuesday evening for a small group of Belgians, thanks to a KLM flight from Oman that landed this morning at Schiphol, carrying around 90 Dutch nationals and a few Luxembourg nationals.

Around thirty Belgians will be able to return on Wednesday evening with the help of Luxembourg.

For nationals stranded in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, the situation is more complex.

If security conditions allow, the first buses carrying Belgians will leave Doha (Qatar) on Thursday evening for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. From there, they will be able to take a commercial flight to Belgium.

From Friday onwards, buses are expected to leave Dubai and Abu Dhabi for Muscat, the capital of Oman.

Those wishing to return will then be able to take a military flight, but they are encouraged to organise their own flights.

Currently, 374 Belgians have registered to be repatriated by bus from Dubai or Abu Dhabi, and 36 from Qatar.

