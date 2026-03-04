National strike: All departing flights cancelled on 12 March at Brussels Airport

Illustration image in the departure hall of Brussels Airport, in Zaventem, Thursday 23 June 2022. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

No passenger flights will take off from Brussels Airport on Thursday, March 12, due to the national strike and demonstration, the airport announced on Wednesday.

A large part of the security service provider's staff and handlers have, in fact, announced a strike.

"Due to the national demonstration on Thursday, 12 March, in which part of the staff of the security and handling service providers is participating, we unfortunately expect major disruptions to our airport operations on that day," a statement on the Brussels Airport website read.

In the upcoming days, the airlines will contact passengers directly to inform them of their options.

As departing passenger flights are cancelled, cancellations of some arriving flights are possible. The flight overview on the airport's website will show cancellations only once they are registered by the airline.

"We regret the inconvenience caused by this action," the airport said.

Charleroi Airport has not communicated any modifications to its flight schedule yet.

