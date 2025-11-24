Day 1 of Belgium's three-day strike: What disruptions to expect?

Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

The first day of Belgium's three-day strike will be mainly marked by disruptions to public transport services across the country.

Belgian trade unions called for three days of action last month to denounce socio-economic cuts by the Federal Government, which impact pensions, working conditions, and social security support, among other things.

In addition to transport disruptions, other sectors will already feel the impact of the start of the three-day strike.

Trains disrupted across Belgium

Since Sunday night, there have been fewer SNCB-operated trains running across the country. The reduced national railway services will continue until the end of the day on 26 November.

Passengers are advised to consult the SNCB website or app for the latest updates on the train schedules. Information on adapted services should be available 24 hours in advance.

For Eurocity trains between Brussels and Rotterdam, and Brussels and Amsterdam, SNCB noted that during the strike, tickets will be exceptionally valid from the day before to the days after the original validity date, allowing more flexibility for passengers.

Additionally, Eurocity Direct and Eurocity tickets will be exceptionally valid of regional trains via Roosendaal. Tickets may also be refunded.

Most TGV INOUI trains arriving at or departing from Brussels-Midi are running normally, although some have been cancelled or are disrupted. More details on railway passengers' rights can be found online.

The high-speed Eurostar train service will be disrupted throughout the three-day strike, a spokesperson told The Brussels Times.

The international railway company announced on Friday that half of its trains between Brussels and Paris will not run, and neither will a quarter of the trains between Brussels and Amsterdam and Amsterdam and London.

Only 20% of the trains between Brussels, Liège and Germany are expected to run during the strike days.

Details for each affected train are available online. Affected customers have been notified by Eurostar and given the option to change their booking at no additional cost, according to the spokesperson.

Major impact on metros, trams & buses

Brussels metro, tram and bus networks are set to be significantly disrupted from today until the end of Wednesday, according to Brussels' transport operator, STIB.

The predicted impact on each transport line will be announced the evening before each strike day via the STIB official channels. This will be confirmed each morning shortly before 6 a.m.

STIB expects metro line 1 and 5 to operate today, as well as tram 4,7,8,10,82,92, and 93 (between Stade and Parc). The bus lines 12,46,59,71,73,87 (extended from Simonis to Etangs Noirs) and 95 are expected to also be running.

However, the transport service will operate at reduced frequency, STIB warned in a statement.

Passengers are advised to make alternative travel arrangements if possible. The STIB mobility app, Floya, can help passengers find alternative routes via other modes of transport.

A STIB Customer Care service will be available throughout the three-day strike from 6 a.m. for passengers seeking additional information. The service is available via social media, and the telephone number is +32 (0)2 563 89 17.

Significant disruptions are also expected in the transport networks operated by De Lijn and TEC starting today until the end of 26 November.

Information on the adjusted timetables for De Lijn buses and trams will be announced in phases via De Lijn's website and app.

However, De Lijn passengers are advised to consult the online route planner ahead of their trip, as additional journeys may be cancelled on the day of the strikes.

Similarly, TEC passengers are advised to consult the latest timetables online or on the TEC app. Information on the adapted services will be available from 6 a.m. today until the end of the day on 26 November.

Disruptions to shipping & ferries

Shipping traffic is set to be disrupted until Wednesday morning as staff at the traffic control centre in Zeebrugge will join the strike, according to the Maritime Services and Coastal Agency.

Meanwhile, ferry services in Flanders may also be affected until the morning of 27 November. While the exact extent of the disruptions is yet to be determined, the Coastal Agency warns that partial or full disruptions could occur.

The latest updates will be made available online.

Administrative services, courts & law enforcement

Similar to previous strikes, the administrative services of municipalities in Brussels will be affected by the strike.

While public services are expected to mainly strike on Tuesday, municipalities like the City of Brussels have announced disruptions during all three strike days. Brussels residents are advised to consult their local municipalities' websites for more information.

Additionally, members of the police force are expected to be on strike starting today, following a strike notice submitted on Tuesday by the union CGSP, which denounced deteriorating working conditions and a lack of professional recognition.

Meanwhile, registry services and hearings at courts in the capital are set to remain open as usual, according to a spokesperson for the College of Courts and Tribunals.

Bin bag collections, mail & shops

The rubbish bin collections across the region will be significantly disrupted in all Brussels municipalities starting today, according to the waste management agency, Bruxelles Propreté.

Residents are advised to still put out their white and orange bin bags during the strike days, according to the regional waste management calendar. A catch-up round will be organised from 27 November to collect any remaining bin bags.

However, the collection of blue, yellow and green bin bags will be postponed until the week of 1 December.

Bulky waste collections, recycling parks, and the collection of household chemical waste are likely to be disrupted, warned Bruxelles Propreté.

Meanwhile, disruptions to postal delivery services are expected to be limited. However, the exact impact is yet to be determined, according to a spokesperson for the Belgian postal company Bpost.

Similarly, the strike is expected to have limited to no practical impact on supermarkets in Brussels.

A full overview of the disruptions during all days of the three-day strike can be found here.

