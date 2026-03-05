Belgian Army to run awareness-raising campaign on cyber risks

Inside the centre for cyber security in Belgium. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

The first edition of the "Belgian Cyber Force Challenge" will take place on Saturday to raise awareness of cyber risks and recruit reservists for the army's Cyber Force. It is organised by the Belgian Army.

This marks the final phase of the challenge, which initially saw 789 participants in its first round.

Between November and February, the participants completed an online quiz featuring 20 technical questions and four motivation-related queries.

Out of those, 92 individuals have been selected to compete in the final phase at A6K, the technology hub and start-up accelerator in Charleroi.

In teams, they will tackle a series of questions on topics such as defensive techniques, crisis management, and governance.

General-Major Pierre Ciparisse, commander of the Cyber Force, emphasised that the event also aims to bolster recruitment.

"Anyone willing to share their expertise to strengthen national resilience is welcome to join, whether they are professionals or even students," he said.

Winners will receive a range of prizes, including tickets for flights aboard an Airbus A400M military transport plane.

The initiative is organised in collaboration with A6K, the Centre for Cybersecurity Belgium, Howest University of Applied Sciences in Bruges, the High Council for the Self-Employed and SMEs (CSIPME), Infrabel, Microsoft, the FPS Economy, and UMons.

