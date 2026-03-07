Northern Belgium records overly high fine particle pollution

Credit: Belga

Fine particle concentrations have exceeded the information threshold in northern Belgium, the Interregional Environment Cell (Celine) announced on Saturday.

According to Celine, levels began rising last night and surpassed the 50 µg/m³ threshold in Flanders from 2:00, with a 24-hour rolling average of 53 µg/m³ measured by 10:00.

Breathing in unhealthy levels of fine particles can increase the risk of health problems like heart disease, asthma, and low birth weight.

In contrast, fine particle concentrations in Brussels and Wallonia remain below the information threshold for now.

Unfavourable weather conditions today and tomorrow are expected to keep concentrations high, with Celine predicting that the threshold exceedance is likely to persist for at least 24 hours.

Improvement is anticipated from Monday onwards, as unstable weather and possible showers are expected to help lower the particle levels.

