'Man-made' bus fire in Switzerland takes life of six

Credit: Belga

A bus fire in Chiètres, in the canton of Fribourg, Switzerland, has claimed at least six lives and seriously injured five others, with authorities ruling out terrorism as the cause for the moment.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night. Investigations suggest the fire may have been intentionally caused, but the identity of the perpetrator remains unknown.

Martial Pugin, head of communication for the cantonal police, confirmed to RTS that no evidence currently points to a terrorist motive.

Of the five injured, three were hospitalised—two in critical condition and one who was later discharged. The other two were treated at the scene and did not require hospitalisation.

The identification of the six victims could take several days due to ongoing forensic work, according to the police.

The road where the tragedy occurred was reopened on Wednesday morning, and the burned vehicle has been removed.

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 14:00 to provide further updates on the investigation and current situation.

In Switzerland, it is the second large incident involving fire in just the last three months, following Crans-Montana ski resort incident.

