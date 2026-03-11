Revolut reaches one million users in Belgium

An illustration shows a person holding a Revolut Business credit card in Paris on May 21, 2025. Credit: AFP / Belga

The fintech company Revolut has announced that it has reached one million customers in Belgium.

The company reports that it attracts 25,000 new customers each month, making it the fastest-growing bank in the Belgian market.

Usage of the Revolut app in Belgium is at an all-time high, with over 12.5 million monthly transactions now being processed.

Belgians are increasingly using the platform for their financial activities, spending nearly €600 million each month via the app.

According to Revolut, these numbers reflect its transformation into the primary bank for a growing number of customers in Belgium.

The company also revealed it has 1.5 million customers in the Netherlands and sees Belgium as an important growth market.

Nicolas Moalic, Head of Growth for Benelux at Revolut, called reaching one million customers in Belgium a key milestone. He noted this achievement aligns with the company’s goal of reaching 100 million customers globally by 2027.

Revolut, founded in the UK in 2015, now serves around 70 million customers worldwide. It began operating in Belgium through its Lithuanian-regulated entity and started offering Belgian IBANs last year.

