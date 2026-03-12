Liège firefighters forced to battle recycling plant fire for a whole night

Credit: Belga

Firefighters in Liège spent the entire night battling a blaze that broke out on Wednesday evening at the Recydel recycling plant in Wandre.

The fire started around 20:00 at the recycling facility, owned by Renewi, located on rue Wérihet. Emergency responders believe the fire was caused by a battery.

Around 50 firefighters were deployed, supported by two officer vehicles, three pump trucks, three water tankers, a ladder truck, and a rehabilitation vehicle.

Civil protection teams assisted with high-pressure water pumping equipment, drawing water from the Meuse River to tackle the flames.

As a precaution, residents of Wandre were advised via a BeAlert message to keep their windows closed during the operation.

The last firefighters left the Recydel site at approximately 6:30 on Thursday morning.

Related News