Bedex: First Belgian defence exhibition kicks off at Brussels Expo

Exhibition organizer Yassine Rafik, BSDI chairman Stephane Burton, RTX aerospace and defence expert Rudy Priem, Herstal Group CEO Julien Compere, Defence Minister Theo Francken and Joan Condijts pictured during the presentation of the Bedex Brussels European Defence Exhibition, Tuesday 03 February 2026, in Brussels. Credit: Belga

On Thursday morning, Brussels Expo hosted Belgium's first ever defence exhibition. The Brussels European Defence Exhibition (Bedex) is set to be a three-day meeting place for everyone in the defence sector, or with an interest in it. The first two days are reserved for the sector, while on Saturday the exhibition will also be open to the general public.

The best-known fairs at Brussels Expo usually focus on cars or construction materials, but this time the spotlight is on defence equipment and weapons. More than 200 exhibitors from 27 different countries are taking part in the defence fair, which fills two exhibition halls. Around 50 Belgian companies are present.

The initiative has already received some criticism, but Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) has given his full support to the organisers. He had previously announced the fair as "a huge opportunity for our industry and our defence". Bedex aims to provide a platform where companies, governments and armies "can talk to each other and perhaps sign contracts".

Theo Francken will also be present at the fair on Thursday. Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA), Chief of Defence Frederik Vansina and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are also expected to attend on Thursday.

Several conferences are planned for Thursday and Friday, including on drones, the transformation of the defence industry, and the role of SMEs and start-ups.

Bedex aims to become an important international meeting place for the defence sector. The organisers also see Brussels, as the capital of Europe and headquarters of NATO, as the ideal location for such an event.

