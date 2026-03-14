One injured in serious traffic accident in Wallonia

Credit: Belga

A serious traffic accident occurred overnight from Friday to Saturday on the Brussels Road in Tournai, Hainaut, leaving one man hospitalised.

Emergency services were alerted at 00:56 on Saturday about an accident near the A16/E42 Tournai-Mons motorway along the RN7. Responders from the Tournai fire station dispatched a rescue vehicle, a truck for marking the site, an ambulance, a mobile emergency and resuscitation service (SMUR), and a command vehicle.

The crash took place at the large roundabout near car dealerships, which manages traffic towards Leuze. For reasons yet to be determined by the ongoing investigation, a driver collided with several L-shaped concrete barriers encircling the roundabout.

The motorist, alone in his car and involved in the accident, had to be cut free from the wreckage. Initially treated by SMUR paramedics at the scene, he was later transferred to the emergency department of the Centre Union at ChWapi in Tournai.

The victim, a man in his forties, resides in the local area.

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