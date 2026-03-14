Drizzles are here to stay for the afternoon

There is a risk of thundery showers will increase again in the east and south of the country. Credit: Aleksandra.

On Saturday afternoon, most regions will experience a mix of clear spells and scattered clouds, leading to occasional March showers.

These showers may come as rain, sleet, or small hail, sometimes accompanied by thunder. In the east, the weather will initially be overcast, with snow in the High Fens and a mix of snow and rain elsewhere.

By late afternoon, the west will see fewer showers and broader clear spells. Temperatures will range from 1°C in the High Fens to 8-9°C in the west, according to forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute.

In the evening, March showers may still linger in the eastern half of the country. Gradually, skies will clear in most regions, and temperatures will drop quickly.

Overnight, minimum temperatures will range from -5°C to -6°C in some valleys in the Ardennes, while coastal areas and major cities will stay milder at 1°C to 2°C. Localised patches of freezing fog may form, and slippery conditions are possible, particularly in the east, due to frost and icy patches.

Sunday will be sunny and dry, with increasing cloud cover from the west later in the day. Highs will vary between 5°C and 12°C.

Monday is expected to bring more unsettled conditions, including March showers, with maximum temperatures between 4°C and 11°C. Tuesday will begin with grey skies and occasional light rain, and temperatures will climb to between 5°C and 14°C.

From Wednesday onwards, the weather will turn dry and sunny, with highs reaching between 9°C and 14°C.

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