Man arrested for youth centre arson

Credit : Belga

A fire that destroyed youth centre De Salamander in Harelbeke on Friday was deliberately set, according to the public prosecutor.

The blaze broke out in the building on Marktstraat and spread quickly, causing almost total destruction. Firefighters were unable to determine the cause, prompting the prosecutor’s office to appoint a fire expert.

Initial findings by the expert pointed to arson. Analysis of CCTV footage revealed a person inside the youth centre around one and a half to two hours before the fire started.

Authorities arrested a 38-year-old man matching the description seen in the footage. He was brought before an investigating judge on charges of burglary and deliberate arson.

The suspect is currently in custody.

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