Three accidents prompt emergency services in one night in Liège

Illustration of an ambulance at the hospital CHC Montlegia in Liege, Friday 23 October 2020. Credit: Belga

A series of traffic accidents between Friday evening and Saturday morning in the Huy-Waremme region of Liège required emergency services involvement, but no fatalities were reported.

The first accident occurred on Friday evening around 23:00 in Nandrin, when a driver lost control of her vehicle on Rue des Martyrs.

The car veered off the road and ended up in a stream several metres below, necessitating a crane to retrieve it. The driver sustained minor injuries.

The second accident happened early Saturday morning, at about 1:30, in the Hoyoux Valley between Modave and Vierset-Barse. A car skidded, hit a tree, and overturned, leaving its two occupants trapped inside.

Firefighters from the Hemeco zone freed the injured passengers before they were taken to a nearby hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening, but the exact circumstances of the accident remain unclear.

The final incident occurred on Saturday morning, around 8:30, on the E40 motorway heading towards Brussels near Waremme. Two vehicles collided in the middle lane.

Both drivers suffered injuries and were transported to hospital. Traffic was temporarily redirected to the hard shoulder during clean-up operations that lasted part of the morning.

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