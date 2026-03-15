Gent-Sint-Pieters station closes entry tunnel on Monday

Ghent railway station. Credit: Belga / Jasper Jacobs

Starting Monday, 16 March, the central passenger tunnel at Gent-Sint-Pieters Station will be temporarily closed, according to railway operator NMBS.

The closure will begin during the evening rush hour and is linked to advancing demolition works as part of the station redevelopment.

Pedestrians travelling between Koningin Maria-Hendrikaplein and Koningin Mathildeplein will need to use the old tram tunnel during this period. Additional signage will be placed to help guide travellers.

From Koningin Maria-Hendrikaplein, visitors can access all platforms except Platform 4 via the old tram tunnel. Platforms 4 to 12 remain accessible through the renovated station hall, but crossing to Koningin Mathildeplein is only possible via the old tram tunnel.

Those coming from Koningin Mathildeplein can reach all platforms, but they must also use the tram tunnel to continue to Koningin Maria-Hendrikaplein.

NMBS adds that a new temporary central passenger tunnel will be operational by the end of April. Until then, the detour through the old tram tunnel will remain in place.

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