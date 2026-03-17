Teenager in critical condition after being hit by tram in Antwerp

Illustrative image of an Antwerp tram. Credit: Tijs Vanderstappen/Belga

An 18-year-old woman was critically injured on Tuesday after being struck by a tram in Antwerp’s Eilandje district, according to local police.

The accident occurred near the Museum aan de Stroom (MAS) as the victim was cycling on a designated bike lane.

She reportedly failed to notice the tram approaching before making a right-hand turn.

The tram driver was unable to brake in time to prevent the crash.

Emergency services provided first aid at the scene before transporting the woman to hospital in critical condition.

Psychological support has been offered to the tram driver, who is said to be in shock.

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