Human chain of hope takes place in Maelbeek in tribute to victims of 2016 attacks

Maelbeek metro station aftermath. Credit : RTL.

A human chain was organised on Saturday morning at Maelbeek metro station in Brussels to mark the tenth anniversary of the 22 March 2016 attacks.

The initiative, supported by Brussels public transport operator STIB, paid tribute to victims and recognised the efforts of rescue services and first responders during the attack.

The gathering began at 10:00 and lasted through the late morning. STIB aimed to bring together victims, their loved ones, and those who had shown exemplary courage and commitment on that day. Members of the public were also invited to take part in the solemn event.

Participants were encouraged to wear uniforms if they had them. Otherwise, white clothing was requested to maintain the neutrality and purity of the commemoration.

The event took place at the highly symbolic Maelbeek station, a site traumatically impacted by the 2016 attacks that shook Brussels and the nation.

The human chain was filmed and is set to feature in footage during the official commemorative ceremony on Sunday at Schuman, which will include the presence of authorities.

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