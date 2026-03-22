Bystanders attacked firefighters on Boulevard de Midi during intervention

Credit: Belga

A firefighter sustained minor injuries and a fire engine was damaged during an attack following an intervention on Boulevard du Midi in Brussels overnight from Saturday to Sunday, the Brussels fire service reported.

The incident occurred around 3am near number 75 on Boulevard du Midi, where a fire crew had extinguished a brazier. Police were already at the scene, and several individuals, reportedly participants in the “Carnaval Sauvage”, were gathered around the fire.

After the fire was extinguished, projectiles, including bottles, were thrown at the fire engine and personnel.

A firefighter suffered a minor leg injury but was able to continue on duty, according to fire service spokesperson Walter Derieuw. The fire engine sustained damage to its windscreen.

“There was no indication that the situation would escalate in this way,” the fire service stated.

Police carried out necessary investigations and detained a suspect believed to be responsible for the attack.

The Brussels fire service condemned the incident, emphasising the importance of their work. “Our teams intervene to assist and ensure safety. To become the target of aggression is completely unacceptable. Such behaviour not only endangers responders but also compromises the safety of everyone on site,” said Walter Derieuw.

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