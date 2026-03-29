Motorway opens up partially after rapid works overnight

A traffic sign indicating the E17 and E40 highways pictured in Ghent. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Night-time works on the E40 motorway in Groot-Bijgaarden (Dilbeek) progressed smoothly on Saturday night, according to the Belgian Agency for Roads and Traffic (AWV).

Only the carriageway towards Ghent and Ostend will be closed on the final night of construction on Sunday, while two lanes towards Brussels will remain open.

The lanes heading towards Ostend will close earlier than initially planned, beginning at 21:00 instead of 22:00.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area entirely and consult traffic updates and route advice on www.verkeerscentrum.be.

If the remaining works go as planned, the motorway is expected to fully reopen by 5:00 on Monday morning, including the connecting loop linking the outer ring to the E40 towards Ghent and Ostend.

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