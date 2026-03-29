Brussels police holds mock hostage situation training

Illustration picture shows the subway line sign for line 1 direction Stokkel/Stockel and line 5 direction Herrmann-Debroux in Brussels, Friday 08 February 2013. Credit: Belga

The Montgomery police zone in Brussels conducted a large-scale training exercise on Sunday at the Stokkel Square shopping centre and Stokkel metro station in Sint-Pieters-Woluwe, simulating a hostage situation and mass shooting incident.

The exercise took place between 8:30 and 12:00, with the metro station closed to the public during the operation.

More than 300 participants were involved, including police units, federal services, the public transport company MIVB, and civilian reserves from BRU Response acting as mock victims.

The training aimed to test coordination between emergency services, improve operational responses, and strengthen crisis management in complex environments.

The police zone stated the exercise allowed them to evaluate their preparedness under realistic conditions and refine their collaboration with partner organisations.

The municipality’s Psychosocial Intervention Plan (PIPS) was also tested to assess methods for assisting victims and those affected after a major incident. Authorities stressed the importance of providing support as a key component of crisis management.

Residents had been informed in advance through communication campaigns, though the police warned that simulated gunfire sounds might be audible in the area during the event.

Officials assured the public that the exercise posed no real danger and was merely a simulation to enhance readiness.

According to organisers, the training is crucial for improving procedures and strengthening cooperation between local police, federal authorities, and other stakeholders.

The mayor of Sint-Pieters-Woluwe, Benoît Cerexhe, attended the event as an observer, accompanied by a prosecutor’s office representative.

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