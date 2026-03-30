Vooruit wants priority driving course in police basic training

Vooruit's Brent Meuleman pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday, 08 October 2024. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Basic police training must include a course on priority driving, according to Vooruit's bill tabled by MP Brent Meuleman.

Police officers are permitted to use sirens and flashing lights during urgent assignments. They then drive with priority, which means they are not required to comply with the Highway Code.

This is not without risks, said Meuleman, yet the basic training for police officers does not include a practical component on priority driving.

To change that, Meuleman has proposed a bill to expand the police's basic training to include a course on priority driving lasting a minimum of 4 days and 32 hours in total, with particular focus on pursuits.

"Everyone expects officers to arrive quickly at the scene of an emergency. Basic training must therefore prepare our officers for this," Meuleman said.

Training in priority driving "is only logical and is also hugely important for the safety of our officers," he said.

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