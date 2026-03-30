Brussels metro will be partially disrupted over Easter weekend

Illustrative image of STIB/MIVB metro. Credit: STIB/MIVB

The four metro lines in Brussels will be partially suspended due to engineering works from Saturday, 4 to Monday, 6 April, the Brussels transport operator STIB-MIVB announced on Monday.

Services on lines 1 and 5 will be suspended between Gare de l’Ouest and Arts-Loi. On lines 2 and 6, services will not run between Gare de l’Ouest and Osseghem.

STIB is offering several alternatives to its passengers. Buses 21, 36, 56 and 79 will be extended to Gare Centrale. Lines 63, 65 and 66 will be extended from Gare Centrale to De Brouckère. Bus 87 will pass through Gare de l'Ouest and continue to Arts-Loi via line 89.

The suspension of services is due to a series of works. Points dating from 1981 are to be replaced near Beekkant station, through which all Brussels metro lines pass. STIB also plans to modernise the control systems for these points. This dual operation requires a local disruption to the network.

At the same time, the Brussels operator will take advantage of this weekend, which is "less busy in terms of passenger numbers" – to speed up the renovation of Gare Centrale station, which has been under construction since 2022.

The programme includes, among other things, the demolition of the walls of a former substation and the base of a staircase, the completion of the floor of a room located above the tracks, and the laying of the screed on the platforms.

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