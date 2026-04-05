Child stabbed at Walloon student party

Credit: Belga

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed during a student party in Ressaix (Binche, Hainaut) on Saturday night, according to the Charleroi prosecutor’s office.

The incident took place during the night between Saturday and Sunday, when emergency services were called to the scene of the party.

A fight broke out during the event, and the teenager was stabbed in the abdomen, the prosecutor’s office said on Sunday afternoon.

The victim was treated by emergency responders and taken to hospital. His life is no longer in danger.

The suspect, whose identity remains unknown, is still at large. “Investigations are ongoing,” the prosecutor’s office added.

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