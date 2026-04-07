Unconscious elderly man rescued from burning house in Brussels

Screengrab of Avenue des Hannetons in Watermael-Boitsfort in Brussels. Credit: Google Maps

Brussels firefighters rescued an elderly man from a house fire on Avenue des Hannetons in Watermael-Boitsfort on Monday evening at around 20:00.

The man was found unconscious on the first floor by emergency responders and was immediately taken to the hospital.

Although firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, the house has been deemed uninhabitable.

The blaze was caused accidentally, but authorities noted that no smoke detectors were installed in the property, despite their installation being legally required.

Brussels firefighters also offer home visits for smoke detector installation, which can be requested through their website at sensibilisation@fire.brussels.

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