Trump demands commitments from NATO allies to open Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. Kent Nishimura / AFP

US President Donald Trump has demanded concrete commitments in the coming days from nations willing to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic, a senior NATO official told Bloomberg.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte received the request during meetings in Washington on Wednesday.

Western leaders issued a joint statement on Wednesday, reaffirming their pledge to ensure free passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

This followed earlier calls from Western capitals to take action and multiple appeals from Trump for NATO’s support amid Iran’s blockade of the crucial shipping corridor.

During Trump’s meeting with Rutte on Wednesday evening, the US leader insisted that tangible plans must be tabled promptly.

Despite an agreement reached between the United States and Israel early Wednesday, the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed.

Ongoing attacks from both Israel and Iran suggest members of the coalition attempting to address the issue are reluctant to meet Trump’s demands for swift action.

Several countries have stressed that any mission aimed at resolving the crisis must first receive approval from the United Nations.

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